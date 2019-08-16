Graham Peacock switches sites to Jet supply in deal with Phillips 66

John Wood

Graham Peacock’s company TG Convenience Stores has switched two of its sites to the Jet brand.

Through a number of acquisitions Peacock, who jointly founded and built MRH into the largest independent forecourt operator in the UK before it was taken over by MFG, has now grown TG Convenience Stores into eighth place in the most recent Forecourt Trader Top 50 Indies.

Phillips 66, trading as Jet, has secured site wins as supplier for the recently acquired Felling and Sunderland Road forecourts. The sites are located close to each other in Gateshead, in the North East of England.

TG Convenience Stores purchased the 3.1mlpa Felling Service Station and 5mlpa Sunderland Road sites from MFG in April 2019 and chose Jet as the company’s preferred supplier for the sites.

Both sites were included in Jet’s recent pilot for its new image and were re-badged in Jet’s new forecourt design and now incorporate design improvements to create a safe, friendly and welcoming environment for customers.

Sunderland Road has also introduced Jet Ultra, Jet’s new range of premium fuels, and features the ultramarine blue Jet Ultra branding and pole sign displaying all four fuel grades.

Graham Peacock commented: “Jet was the obvious choice of fuel supplier for these two new sites in our network due to their strong regional brand and competitive supply terms.

“The sites are quite different – Felling is situated on the Felling bypass and attracts a lot of transitory customers, whereas Sunderland Road is much more of a community site as it’s surrounded by housing and local businesses, but we’re confident that the Jet brand is the right choice for both sites. Jet’s new image and colour scheme will help to attract forecourt footfall.”

Graham Clout, UK retail sales manager at Jet, added: “We’re delighted that Graham has chosen to switch these two sites across to Jet from their previous suppliers. Our new image looks fantastic on both sites, and I’m sure will be very well received by customers.”

