Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Graham Peacock switches sites to Jet supply in deal with Phillips 66

John Wood · 16 August, 2019
Sunderland Road
The Sunderland Road site
  (Photo:  )

Graham Peacock’s company TG Convenience Stores has switched two of its sites to the Jet brand.

Through a number of acquisitions Peacock, who jointly founded and built MRH into the largest independent forecourt operator in the UK before it was taken over by MFG, has now grown TG Convenience Stores into eighth place in the most recent Forecourt Trader Top 50 Indies.

Phillips 66, trading as Jet, has secured site wins as supplier for the recently acquired Felling and Sunderland Road forecourts. The sites are located close to each other in Gateshead, in the North East of England.

TG Convenience Stores purchased the 3.1mlpa Felling Service Station and 5mlpa Sunderland Road sites from MFG in April 2019 and chose Jet as the company’s preferred supplier for the sites.

Both sites were included in Jet’s recent pilot for its new image and were re-badged in Jet’s new forecourt design and now incorporate design improvements to create a safe, friendly and welcoming environment for customers.

Sunderland Road has also introduced Jet Ultra, Jet’s new range of premium fuels, and features the ultramarine blue Jet Ultra branding and pole sign displaying all four fuel grades.

Graham Peacock commented: “Jet was the obvious choice of fuel supplier for these two new sites in our network due to their strong regional brand and competitive supply terms.

“The sites are quite different – Felling is situated on the Felling bypass and attracts a lot of transitory customers, whereas Sunderland Road is much more of a community site as it’s surrounded by housing and local businesses, but we’re confident that the Jet brand is the right choice for both sites. Jet’s new image and colour scheme will help to attract forecourt footfall.”

Graham Clout, UK retail sales manager at Jet, added: “We’re delighted that Graham has chosen to switch these two sites across to Jet from their previous suppliers. Our new image looks fantastic on both sites, and I’m sure will be very well received by customers.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 12 August 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.7964.90140.57129.31
East Midlands132.3882.90140.96129.04
London132.00142.39129.64
North East131.01141.52128.85
North West131.7261.90139.66128.96
Northern Ireland129.24135.57126.71
Scotland132.0552.70140.43129.27
South East132.9759.90141.37129.82
South West132.33140.93128.95
Wales131.33136.85128.40
West Midlands132.06141.78129.37
Yorkshire & Humber131.4669.57142.64128.74
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Acquisition by Penny Petroleum takes its...

Applegreen issues challenge on motorway f...

Valli Forecourts win planning permission...

Certas Energy appoints Spar as its conven...

EG Group increases its US estate to just...

Applegreen issues challenge on motorway f...

Acquisition by Penny Petroleum takes its...

Certas Energy appoints Spar as its conven...

EG Group increases its US estate to just...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Esso Nectar reaches nearly two million us...

Applegreen issues challenge on motorway f...

Poll

See Results

As the Government is urged to publish its plans for E10 by the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for British Bioethanol, would you welcome the introduction of E10 as the right next step in cutting automotive carbon emissions?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training