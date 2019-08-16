Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
BP Chargemaster powers up first 150kW chargers on retail site

John Wood · 16 August, 2019
BP Chargemaster first 150kW chargers at a retail site

BP Chargemaster has powered up its first 150kW ultra-fast electric vehicle (EV) chargers on a BP retail site, the first in a planned network of 400 ultra-fast chargers across the UK.

Two of the chargers have been installed at BP’s retail site at Cranford near Heathrow airport, west of London, and began operating this week.

They are the first in a planned rollout of 400 ultra-fast chargers at BP sites across the UK by the end of 2021, with the network continuing to grow in line with new vehicle models arriving on the market that will be capable of ultra-fast charging.

David Newton, chief operating officer of BP Chargemaster, said: “We believe our establishment of a nationwide ultra-fast charging network will be transformative for the electric vehicle market in the UK.

“Working closely with global vehicle manufacturers, we are developing the solutions that electric vehicle drivers need to enable them to charge confidently and conveniently, wherever they are in the country.

“BP’s forecourts are ideal locations for this technology, which will provide an expected dwell time of 10-12 minutes, not dissimilar from the average of around seven minutes spent by drivers of petrol and diesel cars on a forecourt today.”

Tufan Erginbilgic, chief executive of BP’s Downstream business, said: “As the world of mobility evolves, BP is determined to be the fuel provider of choice whether drivers need electric charging or liquid fuels. BP Chargemaster continues to develop and is leading the way for our understanding of how we can best support and succeed in this fast-growing new market.

“Convenient and reliable ultra-fast charging will be critical in driving the wider adoption of electric vehicles in the UK. The combination of BP Chargemaster’s EV charging expertise, experience and customer base with BP’s retail sites across the UK is now allowing us to develop the UK’s first nationwide network of ultra-fast chargers.”

Formed in 2008, Chargemaster was acquired by BP in 2018 and renamed BP Chargemaster. It operates Polar, which is claimed to be the largest electric vehicle charging network in the UK, with more than 7,000 public charge points.

Food Hygiene Training