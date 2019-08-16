Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

PRA boss hails breakthrough in meeting with police chief

John Wood · 16 August, 2019
PRA chairman Brian Madderson
PRA chairman Brian Madderson
  (Photo:  )

The PRA believes that tackling crime on forecourts is now “back on the police’s agenda” following a meeting with a chief constable who previously called for petrol stations to install pay at pump equipment.

PRA chairman Brian Madderson met with Simon Cole of the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC), who heads the Leicestershire Police service.

Last November Cole hit the headlines when he said forecourt operators could stop drive-offs by making motorists pay before refuelling, but they didn’t because they wanted to entice motorists into their shops.

In the meeting Madderson highlighted problems experienced by PRA members when reporting crimes, which included deterioration in CCTV image quality when submitting evidence and police forces failing to provide crime reference numbers after making a report.

He also outlined the efforts that petrol retailers are already making to reduce crime on their forecourts and explained the prohibitive costs associated with retro-fitting pumps with pre-payment or pay at the pump equipment.

Cole accepted Madderson’s response to the pre-pay at pump solution, but maintained that ensuring full, high-quality CCTV coverage at all pumps remains key to ensuring fuel thieves are identifiable. Cole also mentioned improvements the police are making to their online systems to make evidence submissions easier and preserve the quality of CCTV footage.

After the meeting Madderson said: “The PRA is pleased to see that forecourt crime is now back on the police’s agenda, following a productive meeting.”

Following the meeting, the National Business Crime Centre (NBCC) reached out to the PRA to arrange a meeting to discuss the issues affecting petrol retailers in more detail. The NBCC represents UK police services to work in partnership with the business community, to tackle crimes against businesses.

Madderson added, “We will continue to engage with Mr Cole, the NBCC and other policing bodies to ensure that the issue of forecourt crime is discussed at the most senior levels of our police force.

“It is our hope that the police will support our case for access to the DVLA’s Vehicle Keeper database, so retailers can pursue drive-offs through the civil courts and ease pressure on the police.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 12 August 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.7964.90140.57129.31
East Midlands132.3882.90140.96129.04
London132.00142.39129.64
North East131.01141.52128.85
North West131.7261.90139.66128.96
Northern Ireland129.24135.57126.71
Scotland132.0552.70140.43129.27
South East132.9759.90141.37129.82
South West132.33140.93128.95
Wales131.33136.85128.40
West Midlands132.06141.78129.37
Yorkshire & Humber131.4669.57142.64128.74
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Acquisition by Penny Petroleum takes its...

Applegreen issues challenge on motorway f...

Valli Forecourts win planning permission...

Certas Energy appoints Spar as its conven...

EG Group increases its US estate to just...

Applegreen issues challenge on motorway f...

Acquisition by Penny Petroleum takes its...

Certas Energy appoints Spar as its conven...

EG Group increases its US estate to just...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Esso Nectar reaches nearly two million us...

Applegreen issues challenge on motorway f...

Poll

See Results

As the Government is urged to publish its plans for E10 by the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for British Bioethanol, would you welcome the introduction of E10 as the right next step in cutting automotive carbon emissions?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training