Galaxy Truffles make a comeback as standalone offering

John Wood

Mars Wrigley UK has announced that Galaxy Truffles are back on the market as a standalone premium offering with a refreshed, contemporary design.

Mars Wrigley UK is launching Galaxy Truffles in two formats designed for the popular gifting market: 206g (RRP £4.99) and 329g (RRP £7.49) in response to increased consumer demand for premium chocolates which are special enough to give.

Sarah Mellor, Galaxy brand director, said: “We are extremely excited to be launching Galaxy Truffles in the UK this year and to be entering the all year-round gifting market for the first time as a brand. For so many people, Galaxy Truffles were part of a much-loved festive tradition and we are thrilled to be answering the undeniable demand, reinventing this favourite, now available all year round.”

Galaxy Truffles 206g will hit stores nationwide from mid-August and the 329g offering becomes exclusively available in Tesco stores from mid-September. The launch will be supported by a £1m digital campaign this November.

