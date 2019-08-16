Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Galaxy Truffles make a comeback as standalone offering

John Wood · 16 August, 2019

Mars Wrigley UK has announced that Galaxy Truffles are back on the market as a standalone premium offering with a refreshed, contemporary design.

Mars Wrigley UK is launching Galaxy Truffles in two formats designed for the popular gifting market: 206g (RRP £4.99) and 329g (RRP £7.49) in response to increased consumer demand for premium chocolates which are special enough to give.

Sarah Mellor, Galaxy brand director, said: “We are extremely excited to be launching Galaxy Truffles in the UK this year and to be entering the all year-round gifting market for the first time as a brand. For so many people, Galaxy Truffles were part of a much-loved festive tradition and we are thrilled to be answering the undeniable demand, reinventing this favourite, now available all year round.”

Galaxy Truffles 206g will hit stores nationwide from mid-August and the 329g offering becomes exclusively available in Tesco stores from mid-September. The launch will be supported by a £1m digital campaign this November.

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 12 August 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.7964.90140.57129.31
East Midlands132.3882.90140.96129.04
London132.00142.39129.64
North East131.01141.52128.85
North West131.7261.90139.66128.96
Northern Ireland129.24135.57126.71
Scotland132.0552.70140.43129.27
South East132.9759.90141.37129.82
South West132.33140.93128.95
Wales131.33136.85128.40
West Midlands132.06141.78129.37
Yorkshire & Humber131.4669.57142.64128.74
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

