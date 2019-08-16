Weetabix messaging returns for back to school period

John Wood

Weetabix is bringing back its Any-Which-Way-A-Bix messaging ready for the back to school period.

The multi-channel promotion will see a return to TV of the Nick Frost-voiced TV advert, as well a social media influencer push and online campaign.

There will also be new in-store activity and POS across major retailers, including digital screens and branding at store entrances, and Weetabix packs will continue to be emblazoned with the Any-Which-Way-A-Bix slogan.

Charlotte Hunt, senior brand manager, Weetabix says: “We know that consumers are adding more toppings to their Weetabix, with 53% of Weetabix occasions personalised with extra ingredients such as fruit, nuts and yoghurts. The first stage of the campaign brought this to life for consumers, bringing new and lapsed shoppers back down the cereal aisles, while also increasing basket spend for complementary products.

“Taste is still the number one purchase decision driver and this campaign celebrates all the unique ways Britons enjoy their Weetabix with fun and playful recipe inspiration on TV, on pack, online and in-store – from the Exotic-a-bix to the Bonkers-a-bix. Over 40% of people saw our Any-Which-Way-A-Bix packs in stores the first time around, driving year-on-year purchase intent and penetration of Weetabix, as well as encouraging shoppers to try more of our great tasting and healthy cereal.

“With children heading back to school and the rest of the country getting back into the swing of things after the summer, it’s the perfect time to turbo-charge our marketing communications as we look to increase sales and penetration for the year ahead.”

