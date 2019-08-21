Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Police visit car washes as part of anti-slavery strategy

John Wood · 21 August, 2019
police officer

Officers from Wiltshire Police visited two car washes in north Swindon on Tuesday August 20 as part of a strategy to tackle modern slavery.

Sergeant Nathan Perry, who helped plan the operation, said the cash-in-hand businesses could be used as fronts for organised crime gangs.

The police officers were joined on the operation by two immigration enforcement officers and spoke to workers and checked papers.

The owner of one of the businesses, 5 Star Hand Car Wash on Cricklade Road, was issued with a civil notice after officers found a Kurdish man suspected of working illegally at the firm. If the employer is found guilty the maximum fine is £20,000.

Police said the visits were part of a bid to build intelligence and improve relationships with car wash business owners.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 19 August 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.5364.57140.16129.06
East Midlands132.1066.40141.37129.07
London131.85141.85129.52
North East130.85144.25128.58
North West131.60139.66128.82
Northern Ireland129.13134.50126.35
Scotland131.8363.30140.01129.04
South East132.8662.50141.62129.81
South West132.24138.89129.06
Wales131.09138.10128.06
West Midlands131.8660.90141.24128.98
Yorkshire & Humber131.40140.49128.65
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Sewell on the go buys the six sites that...

Graham Peacock switches sites to Jet supp...

Threat to deliveries over tanker drivers'...

BP Chargemaster powers up first 150kW cha...

Graham Peacock switches sites to Jet supp...

Acquisition by Penny Petroleum takes its...

Threat to deliveries over tanker drivers'...

Sewell on the go buys the six sites that...

EG Group increases its US estate to just...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Applegreen issues challenge on motorway f...

Graham Peacock switches sites to Jet supp...

Poll

See Results

As the Government is urged to publish its plans for E10 by the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for British Bioethanol, would you welcome the introduction of E10 as the right next step in cutting automotive carbon emissions?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training