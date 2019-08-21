Warning after skimming device is found on Northern Irish forecourt

John Wood

Police in Northern Ireland have issued a warning after a skimming device was discovered fitted to the card slot on a fuel pump at a filling station at Cookstown in County Tyrone.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) warned the public to be on the lookout for anyone acting suspiciously around forecourts.

A PSNI spokesman said the device was "well disguised” and praised the member of the public who spotted it.

They added: “If you notice anything attached to an ATM machine or fuel pump machine which looks out of place, do not touch it, stop the transaction immediately and alert police as well as the bank.

“Skimming devices can be attached to machines by criminals to enable them to copy information from your bank card so they can remove money from your account.”

