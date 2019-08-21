Prolific drive-off pair convicted of stealing £2,000 of fuel

John Wood

Two women convicted of stealing approximately £2,000 worth of fuel from petrol stations around Salisbury, Wiltshire, have been sentenced.

Caroline Coker, 42, of Odstock Road, Salisbury, was given an 18-month community order, 19 days of rehabilitation and ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work, as well as a driving disqualification of two years.

She had earlier pleaded guilty to 25 drive-off offences as well as driving a vehicle without a licence and insurance.

Cayley Tuxworth, 26, from Marchwood, Southampton, was sentenced to a 12-month community order with 10 rehabilitation days and 80 hours unpaid work after pleading guilty to six drive-off offences.

In 31 separate incidents between September 2018 and March this year the women filled up large containers in the rear of different vehicles or filled up the tanks with fuel and left without paying.

They made efforts to hide their actions in each case and to avoid security cameras.

Following an investigation led by PC James Barrett from the Community Tasking Team in Salisbury, the women were tracked down and arrested. When stopped Coker had no driving licence, MOT or insurance.

PC Barrett said: "Between September and March we received a large number of reports of thefts of fuel from petrol stations in and around Salisbury.

"We carried out a detailed investigation to link the offences together and identify those responsible and I am pleased that they have now been sentenced for their actions."

