Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Sainsbury's offers 10ppl discount for third time in two months

John Wood · 21 August, 2019
Sainsbury's filling station

Sainsbury’s has launched its third promotion in two months offering customers a discount of 10p per litre on fuel when they spend £60 or more on groceries at a Sainsbury’s supermarket or online.

The latest deal runs from Thursday August 22 and Tuesday August 27, and follows identical offers between Thursday 18 to Tuesday 23 July and Thursday June 27 to Tuesday July 2.

Qualifying customers will receive a coupon at the checkout or when they receive their online groceries order and will have 14 days to redeem the offer at any of 306 Sainsbury’s forecourts, although it cannot be used at pay at pump.

The discount can be used to fill up on unleaded petrol, super unleaded petrol, diesel or LPG up to a maximum of 100 litres.

David Pegg, fuel buying manager at Sainsbury’s, said: “To celebrate the August bank holiday weekend we’re offering customers 10p per litre off fuel when they spend £60 or more on groceries at a Sainsbury’s supermarket or online.

“Whatever customers have planned for the long weekend, we hope this offer will put money back in their pockets and help them enjoy the summer.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 19 August 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.5364.57140.16129.06
East Midlands132.1066.40141.37129.07
London131.85141.85129.52
North East130.85144.25128.58
North West131.60139.66128.82
Northern Ireland129.13134.50126.35
Scotland131.8363.30140.01129.04
South East132.8662.50141.62129.81
South West132.24138.89129.06
Wales131.09138.10128.06
West Midlands131.8660.90141.24128.98
Yorkshire & Humber131.40140.49128.65
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Sewell on the go buys the six sites that...

Graham Peacock switches sites to Jet supp...

Threat to deliveries over tanker drivers'...

BP Chargemaster powers up first 150kW cha...

Graham Peacock switches sites to Jet supp...

Acquisition by Penny Petroleum takes its...

Threat to deliveries over tanker drivers'...

Sewell on the go buys the six sites that...

EG Group increases its US estate to just...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Applegreen issues challenge on motorway f...

Graham Peacock switches sites to Jet supp...

Poll

See Results

As the Government is urged to publish its plans for E10 by the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for British Bioethanol, would you welcome the introduction of E10 as the right next step in cutting automotive carbon emissions?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training