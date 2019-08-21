Sainsbury's offers 10ppl discount for third time in two months

John Wood

Sainsbury’s has launched its third promotion in two months offering customers a discount of 10p per litre on fuel when they spend £60 or more on groceries at a Sainsbury’s supermarket or online.

The latest deal runs from Thursday August 22 and Tuesday August 27, and follows identical offers between Thursday 18 to Tuesday 23 July and Thursday June 27 to Tuesday July 2.

Qualifying customers will receive a coupon at the checkout or when they receive their online groceries order and will have 14 days to redeem the offer at any of 306 Sainsbury’s forecourts, although it cannot be used at pay at pump.

The discount can be used to fill up on unleaded petrol, super unleaded petrol, diesel or LPG up to a maximum of 100 litres.

David Pegg, fuel buying manager at Sainsbury’s, said: “To celebrate the August bank holiday weekend we’re offering customers 10p per litre off fuel when they spend £60 or more on groceries at a Sainsbury’s supermarket or online.

“Whatever customers have planned for the long weekend, we hope this offer will put money back in their pockets and help them enjoy the summer.”

