Detectives investigating armed robbery in Derbyshire

John Wood

Detectives investigating a knifepoint robbery at a petrol station in Derbyshire have released images of a man they want to speak to.

At around 10.45pm on Tuesday, August 20, a man entered the Jet petrol station in High Street, Brimington, armed with a knife.

He approached a member of staff by the till and grappled with him, causing minor cuts to his hand.

The robber then climbed over the counter and took the till, running off toward Manor Road.

He is white and wore all black, including a balaclava.

Detectives are asking people to come forward if they find the till, as the robber may have discarded it.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact detective constable Craig Chidlow, quoting the reference number 19000442993.

