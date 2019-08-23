Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
ACS reminds retailers about pump labelling deadline

John Wood · 23 August, 2019
ACS chief executive James Lowman
The Association of Convenience Stores (ACS) is reminding retailers about the upcoming fuel labelling regulations which are coming into force next month.

The new regulations legally require additional labelling to be introduced on all fuel dispensers and nozzles in all UK filling stations by 1 September and aim to help drivers identify fuels and reduce misfuelling.

ACS chief executive James Lowman said: “We will continue to work with the DfT to ensure that all members who sell fuel are displaying the right information at their sites. The new labelling requirements are being incorporated into our Assured Advice scheme which gives sound advice and legal assurance to retailers who sign up to our scheme and follow it.

“The key message for staff to communicate to consumers is that there has been no change to the fuel they put in their vehicles – this is just a new way of identifying fuel.”

Retailers can download the Staff FAQ Guide and posters to help explain the change to customers which are available to download at https://www.acs.org.uk/advice/storing-and-selling-fuel

Food Hygiene Training