New-to-industry scheme proposed in Dorset town

John Wood

Forecourt developer Forelle Estates is planning a new-to-industry scheme in Gillingham, a town in North Dorset.

The proposal comprises a Shell filling station, a store badged with its regular retail partner Budgens and jet wash. The car park would include car charging facilities.

The development would be off the B3081 Shaftesbury Road, adjacent to Kingsmead Business Park.

According to Forelle Estates, the new petrol station would create the equivalent of 15 full-time jobs.

Forelle Estates was a joint venture partner in Peregrine Retail, which grew its estate to five sites in the South of England over the period from 2009 until it was bought by MRH in September 2017.

All of the sites had Shell forecourts and large Budgens stores, some with striking designs, and three of them also had Subway stores with seating for 30 customers per site.

