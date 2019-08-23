Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Kepak raises profile of All Day Breakfast Sausage Muffin

John Wood · 23 August, 2019

Kepak Consumer Foods is rolling out a nationwide campaign to tempt shoppers into trying the All Day Breakfast Sausage Muffin, driving trial among new audiences and increasing product penetration.

The Rustlers Breakfast Taste Challenge ‘Up For It’ will centre around an on-pack promotion, offering shoppers a second free All Day Breakfast Sausage Muffin when they buy, try and enjoy the product. The offer will also be promoted on packs of Rustlers Quarter Pounder, encouraging fans of the brand’s number one SKU to trial the breakfast product.

The promotion will run from 23 September for one month, and is forecast to reach 2.8 million shoppers. It will be supported by an in-store activation and a national sampling campaign in partnership with student sampling company, Dig In.

“Widely viewed as the most important meal of the day, breakfast, whether at home or on the go, is eaten by 95% of the UK. This figure has risen 6.9% in the last four years and now accounts for 16% of occasions, highlighting the opportunity for Rustlers to meet the growth in demand with hot, quick and tasty breakfast options,” said Monisha Singh, shopper marketing manager at Kepak Consumer Foods.

“Since the product launched last year, the All Day Breakfast Sausage Muffin has quickly risen to become one of the most popular SKUs in the Rustlers range, worth over £10.2m and purchased by 1.2m households. With 74% of existing micro-snacking shoppers likely to trial a Rustlers breakfast product, the breakfast consumption occasion still represents a major opportunity for the brand.”

01772 688300

www.kepaktrade.co.uk

