Hall's adds vitamin C variants to its range

John Wood · 23 August, 2019

Halls, the relief candy brand, has launched Halls Proactive with Vitamin C.

It is available in two citrus flavours – Orange and Pink Grapefruit – and comes in a re-sealable bag.

Amy Lucas, brand manager for Halls at Mondelēz International, said: “The Halls and Halls Soothers range are iconic brands in the Relief category – so much so that when we tested new Halls Proactive, the results have shown 82% of UK consumers would consider purchasing the exciting new range extension.

“As it starts to get colder outside and winter is getting closer, we want to provide our consumers with a way to stay ahead of the game when it comes to their health. Halls Proactive with Vitamin C is a first mover for the category and aims to drive incremental sales for retailers, through extending into a new need-state and targeting a broader consumption occasion.”

Alongside the launch of Halls Proactive, Halls will also be introducing a new ATL marketing campaign from November, which is planned to focus on a mix of social media channels as well as in-store, driving top of mind awareness.

