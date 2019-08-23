blu extends portfolio with launch of new starter pack

John Wood

Vaping brand blu has announced it is extending its myblu portfolio with the launch of a new starter pack featuring its Intense Liquidpods to help more smokers make the switch to vaping.

Rolling out into stores now, the new myblu Intense Starter Kit will include the pod-mod vape device and USB charger, along with 2 x Intense Liquidpods, at an RRP of £19.99. The Intense Liquidpods within the kit include Menthol and Golden Tobacco variants, two of blu’s best-selling e-liquid flavours.

Explaining the rationale behind the latest launch, Chris Street, head of trade marketing at blu UK, commented: “Our latest market insights show that adult smokers need to experience different flavours in order to really commit to vaping and make the switch a permanent lifestyle change.

“Smokers also want and expect a nicotine delivery that is more similar to that of a traditional cigarette, something which our Intense range looks to satisfy, thanks to the inclusion of nicsalts. Launched in direct response to this growing demand, our new Intense Starter Kit offers a range of flavours with a rapid nicotine delivery that will help adult smokers switch to something better.”

myblu Intense Liquidpods featuring Nicotine Salts (nicsalts) allow nicotine to be absorbed into the body faster than normal e-liquids. This rapid absorption of nicotine allows myblu Intense to more closely replicate the experience of smoking a traditional cigarette, appealing to adult smokers looking to switch for the first time, or those who have tried vaping in the past and haven’t been completely convinced.

Street added: “We’ve carefully selected the flavours included within the new Intense Starter Kit to satisfy this growing demand for an intense nicotine delivery and desire for an extended repertoire of flavours. Menthol and Tobacco are two of our best-selling blu liquid flavours. Intense Menthol is also the number one selling SKU in the myblu portfolio.”

