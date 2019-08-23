Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
pladis reveals its festive plans for the McVitie’s brand

John Wood · 23 August, 2019

Snacking brand pladis has revealed the festive range from McVitie’s, launched under the 2019 Christmas campaign ‘Merry Biscuits Everyone’.

The McVitie’s 2019 Christmas selection taps into the popularity of giftable tins and sharing formats, comprising McVitie’s Victoria, McVitie’s Family Circle, McVitie’s Jaffa Cakes Christmas Pole, and McVitie’s Jaffa Cakes Christmas Tin.

The brand has also added new products for 2019 to drive excitement around alternative consumption occasions. NPD includes: McVitie’s Gingerbread Men Decorating Kit and McVitie’s Luxury Chocolate Biscuit Selection.

“Christmas is the time of year when being with loved ones is at the top of the agenda, and every product in the McVitie’s Christmas range has been carefully crafted as the perfect sharing treat for these moments. So, whether consumers are gathering with friends and family, work colleagues or neighbours, there’s something for every occasion in our latest seasonal range,” said Jonathan Bull, head of McVitie’s commercial and seasonal brands at pladis UK&I.

“By combining long-standing favourites – such as the iconic McVitie’s Jaffa Cakes Christmas Pole – with enticing NPD, we’re not only delivering the festive products loyal McVitie’s fans know and love, but also appealing to a new generation of Christmas shoppers – and giving retailers the chance to grab their slice of the £207m seasonal sales opportunity.”

Food Hygiene Training