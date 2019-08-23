Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Equipment News

Stanley Security Solutions offers retailers equipment rental option

John Wood · 23 August, 2019

Stanley Security Solutions’ Stanley Assure Scheme gives forecourt owners the opportunity to rent security systems rather than pay for them outright.

This is how it works: Stanley buys back your existing equipment at its residual or market value and takes over that security system (regardless of whether they supplied it or not). They then upgrade it to an agreed value to ensure it meets your needs and incorporates the latest security technology; then they hire it back to you on evenly spread, manageable payment terms.

Andrew Wray, general manager SME of Stanley Security Solutions, said: “Our rental solution provides an affordable means of upgrading a complete security system and removes the need to justify and raise significant capital outlay in a depreciating asset. It’s also good for cash flow as you know exactly what you’re paying each month.”

He added that depending on the package you opt for, you could also include a maintenance contract and a monitoring package, all with one agreed regular payment scheme for total peace of mind.

Wray advised that retailers avoid third party finance, as it’s easier dealing with one provider for equipment, services and finance. “If you have a provider that offers in-house finance solutions, the finance programme can be structured to suit your specific requirements. For example, you may want to mix and match what you pay for within those terms and be able to adjust the terms as your own business circumstances change. Stanley Assure – Stanley Security’s rental finance solution – is financed entirely in house,” explained Wray.

0161 406 3445

www.stanleysecurity.co.uk/services/stanley-finance

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 19 August 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.5364.57140.16129.06
East Midlands132.1066.40141.37129.07
London131.85141.85129.52
North East130.85144.25128.58
North West131.60139.66128.82
Northern Ireland129.13134.50126.35
Scotland131.8363.30140.01129.04
South East132.8662.50141.62129.81
South West132.24138.89129.06
Wales131.09138.10128.06
West Midlands131.8660.90141.24128.98
Yorkshire & Humber131.40140.49128.65
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Sewell on the go buys the six sites that...

Graham Peacock switches sites to Jet supp...

Threat to deliveries over tanker drivers'...

BP Chargemaster powers up first 150kW cha...

Graham Peacock switches sites to Jet supp...

Acquisition by Penny Petroleum takes its...

Threat to deliveries over tanker drivers'...

Sewell on the go buys the six sites that...

EG Group increases its US estate to just...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Applegreen issues challenge on motorway f...

Graham Peacock switches sites to Jet supp...

Poll

See Results

As the Government is urged to publish its plans for E10 by the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for British Bioethanol, would you welcome the introduction of E10 as the right next step in cutting automotive carbon emissions?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training