Call for Scottish city centre ban on internal combustion engines

John Wood · 28 August, 2019
A ban on internal combustion engine vehicles in city centres by 2030 should be one of the Scottish government's key policies, according to a coalition of 19 organisations.

The ban is one of 12 measures the Climate Emergency Response Group wants the government to consider.

The group is made up of 19 organisations including WWF Scotland, the Energy Saving Trust, Scottish Land and Estates and the University of Edinburgh.

Claire Mack, chief executive of Scottish Renewables, said: “We are already witnessing the effects of climate change, and now is the moment when we must accelerate our response if we are to avoid the worst effects and secure the many social and economic benefits of moving to a climate neutral economy.

“This is the time for us all to support strong changes to policy and programmes in response to the climate emergency, and this report sets out our initial recommendations for the Scottish government's leadership role.

“The adoption of these policies by the Scottish government would demonstrate world-leading commitment, slashing our emissions and showing where the rest of the world can follow us.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish government said it was committed to ending Scotland’s contribution to climate change within a generation.

“As part of our response to the global climate emergency, we are putting climate change at the heart of our programme for government and will be announcing details of this shortly,” she added.

Food Hygiene Training