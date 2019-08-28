Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Thames Valley Police objects to proposed M25 service area

John Wood · 28 August, 2019
drawing of the proposed scheme
Indicative drawings with the outline application have a green roof
  (Photo:  )

Thames Valley Police has objected to proposals by Extra MSA to build a motorway service area on land between junctions 16 and 17 of the M25.

Extra MSA has applied for outline planning permission for a scheme on a 147-acre site which, in addition to a petrol filling station, would include parking for nearly 1,000 cars, a building that could contain up to 12 retail and restaurant units, and a 100-bedroom hotel.

In its written objection, Thames Valley Police said it did not believe the proposed scheme meets the requirements of the National Planning Policy Framework, and that it would cause a significant drain on its resources.

It said: “Motorway service stations concentrate a mix of activities, shops, restaurants, hotels and petrol stations in one location producing a high volume of calls for service to the police.

“Beaconsfield Services at Junction 2 of the M40 produces a high level of demand on police resourcing and currently represents one of the biggest crime hotspots for the Local Policing Area (LPA).

“A significant number of these calls are considered to be time-critical due to high level of threat, risk and harm. Calls for service are varied relating to crime, anti-social behaviour and fear for personal welfare. Relatively few in comparison relate to road traffic offences or incidents.

“As the proposal for this development includes similar facilities it is not unreasonable to expect a comparable level of demand or crime type to be associated with this new development.”

It concluded: “I would urge the applicant to seek further consultations and advice with Thames Valley Police at the earliest opportunity to ensure the learning from Beaconsfield MSA, relating to crime and ASB, is incorporated in the design and layout of this application, preventing the need for further objections or delays.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 26 August 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.32140.87129.06
East Midlands131.9159.90139.57128.53
London131.72143.03129.35
North East130.68138.57128.03
North West131.41140.78128.99
Northern Ireland128.94134.90125.97
Scotland131.8052.70141.29129.02
South East132.7361.80141.55129.66
South West132.08140.63128.93
Wales130.89136.59128.12
West Midlands131.54140.81128.89
Yorkshire & Humber131.3757.70139.89128.57
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Thames Valley Police objects to proposed...

Spar forecourt retailer introduces free w...

Welsh retailer invests £100,000 in revelo...

PRA welcomes reports that fuel duty will...

Sewell on the go buys the six sites that...

Spar forecourt retailer introduces free w...

Welsh retailer invests £100,000 in revelo...

Graham Peacock switches sites to Jet supp...

EG Group increases its US estate to just...

Applegreen issues challenge on motorway f...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Graham Peacock switches sites to Jet supp...

Poll

See Results

As the Government is urged to publish its plans for E10 by the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for British Bioethanol, would you welcome the introduction of E10 as the right next step in cutting automotive carbon emissions?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training