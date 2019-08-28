Thames Valley Police objects to proposed M25 service area

Thames Valley Police has objected to proposals by Extra MSA to build a motorway service area on land between junctions 16 and 17 of the M25.

Extra MSA has applied for outline planning permission for a scheme on a 147-acre site which, in addition to a petrol filling station, would include parking for nearly 1,000 cars, a building that could contain up to 12 retail and restaurant units, and a 100-bedroom hotel.

In its written objection, Thames Valley Police said it did not believe the proposed scheme meets the requirements of the National Planning Policy Framework, and that it would cause a significant drain on its resources.

It said: “Motorway service stations concentrate a mix of activities, shops, restaurants, hotels and petrol stations in one location producing a high volume of calls for service to the police.

“Beaconsfield Services at Junction 2 of the M40 produces a high level of demand on police resourcing and currently represents one of the biggest crime hotspots for the Local Policing Area (LPA).

“A significant number of these calls are considered to be time-critical due to high level of threat, risk and harm. Calls for service are varied relating to crime, anti-social behaviour and fear for personal welfare. Relatively few in comparison relate to road traffic offences or incidents.

“As the proposal for this development includes similar facilities it is not unreasonable to expect a comparable level of demand or crime type to be associated with this new development.”

It concluded: “I would urge the applicant to seek further consultations and advice with Thames Valley Police at the earliest opportunity to ensure the learning from Beaconsfield MSA, relating to crime and ASB, is incorporated in the design and layout of this application, preventing the need for further objections or delays.”

