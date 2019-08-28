Two teenage girls among arrests over armed robbery at forecourt

John Wood

Five people have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a petrol station in Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire.

Humberside Police were called at 00.06am on Sunday, August 25, with reports that beer and other stock had been stolen at knifepoint from the shop at the Jet-branded petrol station on Grange Lane South.

Shortly after officers arrived at the scene, two men and three teenage girls were arrested in gardens nearby.

A 23-year-old man, an 18-year-old man and two girls aged 16 and 15 have been released on conditional bail, pending further enquiries.

A 17-year-old girl has been released without charge.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call Humberside Police’s non-emergency 101 line quoting log number 4 of August 25.

