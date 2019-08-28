Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Ram raiders devastate shop on Sainsbury's forecourt

John Wood · 28 August, 2019
police tape

A substantial part of a Sainsbury’s forecourt shop has been reduced to a pile of rubble by ram raiders using a tractor.

The attack occurred at the Sainsbury’s petrol station at Westhoughton, Bolton, Greater Manchester, in the early hours of Tuesday September 27.

A tractor was abandoned at the scene and it is believed that the raiders used it in an attempt to break into the shop, but no money or stock was stolen.

A short time before the attack a tractor was stolen from a nearby farm.

A Sainsbury’s spokesman said: “There was an incident at our Westhoughton petrol station and we’re supporting the police with their investigation.

“We’re working to re-open as quickly as possible and are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said no arrests had been made and enquiries were continuing.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 26 August 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.32140.87129.06
East Midlands131.9159.90139.57128.53
London131.72143.03129.35
North East130.68138.57128.03
North West131.41140.78128.99
Northern Ireland128.94134.90125.97
Scotland131.8052.70141.29129.02
South East132.7361.80141.55129.66
South West132.08140.63128.93
Wales130.89136.59128.12
West Midlands131.54140.81128.89
Yorkshire & Humber131.3757.70139.89128.57
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Thames Valley Police objects to proposed...

Spar forecourt retailer introduces free w...

Welsh retailer invests £100,000 in revelo...

PRA welcomes reports that fuel duty will...

Sewell on the go buys the six sites that...

Spar forecourt retailer introduces free w...

Welsh retailer invests £100,000 in revelo...

Graham Peacock switches sites to Jet supp...

EG Group increases its US estate to just...

Applegreen issues challenge on motorway f...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Graham Peacock switches sites to Jet supp...

Poll

See Results

As the Government is urged to publish its plans for E10 by the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for British Bioethanol, would you welcome the introduction of E10 as the right next step in cutting automotive carbon emissions?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training