Ram raiders devastate shop on Sainsbury's forecourt

John Wood

A substantial part of a Sainsbury’s forecourt shop has been reduced to a pile of rubble by ram raiders using a tractor.

The attack occurred at the Sainsbury’s petrol station at Westhoughton, Bolton, Greater Manchester, in the early hours of Tuesday September 27.

A tractor was abandoned at the scene and it is believed that the raiders used it in an attempt to break into the shop, but no money or stock was stolen.

A short time before the attack a tractor was stolen from a nearby farm.

A Sainsbury’s spokesman said: “There was an incident at our Westhoughton petrol station and we’re supporting the police with their investigation.

“We’re working to re-open as quickly as possible and are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said no arrests had been made and enquiries were continuing.

