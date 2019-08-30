Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Two sites in Northern Ireland switch to the Texaco brand

John Wood · 30 August, 2019
Texaco l-r Michael and Henry Curran at Belsize service statio
From left: Michael and Henry Curran at Belsize Service Station
  (Photo:  )

Two service stations in Northern Ireland have agreed to switch to the Texaco brand, having previously sold fuel under the BP brand.

Belsize Service Station in Lisburn, County Antrim, switched this month and Lagmore Service Station in Dunmurry, Belfast, will transfer at the end of this year.

The owners of the sites, Henry and Michael Curran, said they moved to Texaco due to the strength of the Texaco brand in Northern Ireland, next day fuel deliveries and the competitive fuel package offering.

Henry Curran said: “When we made the decision to switch we wanted a supplier that could offer not just a strong brand, but also an excellent service and security of supply. It’s important that our customers can depend on us to meet their fuel needs. A reliable supply network was one of our main criteria for joining and we are reassured that Texaco can offer a 24-hour fuel delivery service.

“We have a strong relationship with Samantha Passi, our area manager, and her ongoing support was also a key factor in our decision to sign with Valero. They were the winning package for us in the end and we had no hesitation signing with them.”

Both the sites are along main routes, about 10 miles from Belfast city centre. The sites will stock all four grades ofTexaco fuel including Supreme Diesel and Supreme Unleaded and also offer customers a supermarket, deli, jet wash and on-site parking. Lagmore Service Station, which at 4,000sq ft is the larger of the two sites, has a post office as well.

Andrew Cox, Valero's director sales and marketing, said: “We are delighted the Currans have chosen Texaco to supply fuel at both of their sites. We understand that switching to a new brand is a big decision and it’s fantastic that Texaco ticked all the boxes for Henry and Michael when they were looking to switch. We’ve had lots of success in Northern Ireland lately and I hope to see site numbers continue to grow further in the region.”

The Curran’s sites are a family-owned business that have been involved in retail for 32 years. They owned a small Costcutter business in the 1980s and over the years have grown and developed the business to the two sites they own today. The sites will receive their fuel from the nearby fuel storage terminal in Belfast.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 26 August 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.32140.87129.06
East Midlands131.9159.90139.57128.53
London131.72143.03129.35
North East130.68138.57128.03
North West131.41140.78128.99
Northern Ireland128.94134.90125.97
Scotland131.8052.70141.29129.02
South East132.7361.80141.55129.66
South West132.08140.63128.93
Wales130.89136.59128.12
West Midlands131.54140.81128.89
Yorkshire & Humber131.3757.70139.89128.57
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Thames Valley Police objects to proposed...

Spar forecourt retailer introduces free w...

Welsh retailer invests £100,000 in revelo...

PRA welcomes reports that fuel duty will...

Sewell on the go buys the six sites that...

Spar forecourt retailer introduces free w...

Welsh retailer invests £100,000 in revelo...

Graham Peacock switches sites to Jet supp...

EG Group increases its US estate to just...

Applegreen issues challenge on motorway f...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Graham Peacock switches sites to Jet supp...

Poll

See Results

As the Government is urged to publish its plans for E10 by the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for British Bioethanol, would you welcome the introduction of E10 as the right next step in cutting automotive carbon emissions?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training