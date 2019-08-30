Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Top 50 Indie Refuel & Go sells site in Braintree to fund investment

John Wood · 30 August, 2019
White Court filling station and store in Braintree, Essex

Top 50 Indie Refuel & Go (Sectorsure) has sold one of its sites to enable it to invest in new projects.

White Court filling station and store in Braintree, Essex, has been sold to Mr and Mrs Senthilselvan, who have previously operated forecourts, and most recently ran their own taxi business.

Now returning to the sector, they plan to grow to multiple sites. At White Court they intend to extend the opening hours and introduce additional product lines.

Knight Frank acted on behalf of the vendor, with specialist business property adviser Christie & Co advising the buyers. Lewis Trevellyan of Refuel & Go commented: “We would like to thank all parties involved in this transaction and wish Senthil all the best for the future operating the site.”

Adam Sellers, business agent at Christie & Co, acted on behalf of the buyers and approached the previous owners. He commented: “We were approached by the buyer, Mr Arumgum Senthilselvan, for assistance in acquiring a petrol filling station. Due to the extremely buoyant market and the expansion appetite for group and corporate operators, there are increasingly high barriers for entry to first and second time buyers or existing owners looking to expand.

“Well performing sites are still in high demand and the number of corporate and cash buyers doesn't seem to be diminishing. Mr Senthilselvan instructed us to act on his behalf to position him in the best possible way as a buyer and maximise his opportunity of successfully offering on a site. I would like to wish Mr and Mrs Senthilselvan all the best for their future endeavours."

In the most recent Top 50 Indies, published in March, Refuel & Go was ranked 32nd with ownership of 10 sites.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 26 August 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.32140.87129.06
East Midlands131.9159.90139.57128.53
London131.72143.03129.35
North East130.68138.57128.03
North West131.41140.78128.99
Northern Ireland128.94134.90125.97
Scotland131.8052.70141.29129.02
South East132.7361.80141.55129.66
South West132.08140.63128.93
Wales130.89136.59128.12
West Midlands131.54140.81128.89
Yorkshire & Humber131.3757.70139.89128.57
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Thames Valley Police objects to proposed...

Spar forecourt retailer introduces free w...

Welsh retailer invests £100,000 in revelo...

PRA welcomes reports that fuel duty will...

Sewell on the go buys the six sites that...

Spar forecourt retailer introduces free w...

Welsh retailer invests £100,000 in revelo...

Graham Peacock switches sites to Jet supp...

EG Group increases its US estate to just...

Applegreen issues challenge on motorway f...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Graham Peacock switches sites to Jet supp...

Poll

See Results

As the Government is urged to publish its plans for E10 by the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for British Bioethanol, would you welcome the introduction of E10 as the right next step in cutting automotive carbon emissions?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training