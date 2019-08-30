Top 50 Indie Refuel & Go sells site in Braintree to fund investment

John Wood

Top 50 Indie Refuel & Go (Sectorsure) has sold one of its sites to enable it to invest in new projects.

White Court filling station and store in Braintree, Essex, has been sold to Mr and Mrs Senthilselvan, who have previously operated forecourts, and most recently ran their own taxi business.

Now returning to the sector, they plan to grow to multiple sites. At White Court they intend to extend the opening hours and introduce additional product lines.

Knight Frank acted on behalf of the vendor, with specialist business property adviser Christie & Co advising the buyers. Lewis Trevellyan of Refuel & Go commented: “We would like to thank all parties involved in this transaction and wish Senthil all the best for the future operating the site.”

Adam Sellers, business agent at Christie & Co, acted on behalf of the buyers and approached the previous owners. He commented: “We were approached by the buyer, Mr Arumgum Senthilselvan, for assistance in acquiring a petrol filling station. Due to the extremely buoyant market and the expansion appetite for group and corporate operators, there are increasingly high barriers for entry to first and second time buyers or existing owners looking to expand.

“Well performing sites are still in high demand and the number of corporate and cash buyers doesn't seem to be diminishing. Mr Senthilselvan instructed us to act on his behalf to position him in the best possible way as a buyer and maximise his opportunity of successfully offering on a site. I would like to wish Mr and Mrs Senthilselvan all the best for their future endeavours."

In the most recent Top 50 Indies, published in March, Refuel & Go was ranked 32nd with ownership of 10 sites.

