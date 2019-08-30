Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Planned BP M&S Simply Food site includes rapid charging facilities

John Wood · 30 August, 2019
BP and M&S signs together on forecourt

Proposals for a new BP and M&S Simply Food development in Cornwall include infrastructure for major electric vehicle charging facilities.

RJ Walker (Newquay) has applied for planning permission for the scheme, on the A392 in Newquay, which it claims will provide a new generation petrol filling station (PFS).

A design and access statement by the developer’s agent, Maypool Estates, says: “The PFS will provide a modern, high-quality, new generation facility with 1mVA of electrical capacity capable of providing a number of rapid electric charging points as required by local motorists, including those that have shifted towards a lower-carbon-impact motor vehicle.”

It adds that “this will ensure the site conforms to BP’s new generation requirements meeting the customers’ modern day needs with a shift towards electric vehicles.”

The proposed site plan comprises an eight-pump PFS, two rapid electric charging bays (with capacity to provide more in the future), a 324sq m Marks & Spencer Simply Food sales building and customer and staff parking.

It would also require construction of a new roundabout on the A392 (including direct pedestrian access into the site), a new road east from the A392 and a new site access.

The design statement concludes: “In summary, the scheme proposes an appropriate and high-quality layout. The scheme also ensures the early delivery of infrastructure that is critical to underpin the future growth of Trevemper, Newquay.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 26 August 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.32140.87129.06
East Midlands131.9159.90139.57128.53
London131.72143.03129.35
North East130.68138.57128.03
North West131.41140.78128.99
Northern Ireland128.94134.90125.97
Scotland131.8052.70141.29129.02
South East132.7361.80141.55129.66
South West132.08140.63128.93
Wales130.89136.59128.12
West Midlands131.54140.81128.89
Yorkshire & Humber131.3757.70139.89128.57
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Thames Valley Police objects to proposed...

Spar forecourt retailer introduces free w...

Welsh retailer invests £100,000 in revelo...

PRA welcomes reports that fuel duty will...

Sewell on the go buys the six sites that...

Spar forecourt retailer introduces free w...

Welsh retailer invests £100,000 in revelo...

Graham Peacock switches sites to Jet supp...

EG Group increases its US estate to just...

Applegreen issues challenge on motorway f...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Graham Peacock switches sites to Jet supp...

Poll

See Results

As the Government is urged to publish its plans for E10 by the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for British Bioethanol, would you welcome the introduction of E10 as the right next step in cutting automotive carbon emissions?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training