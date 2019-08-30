Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Savsé updates its HPP Protein Smoothie range

John Wood · 30 August, 2019

Cold pressed juices and smoothie brand Savsé, is updating its HPP protein smoothie range with the launch of a new product, Protein Passion.

Offering 12.5g of protein per bottle and one of your 5-a-day, the new cold pressed protein smoothie combines whey, turmeric juice and coconut milk with a selection of unpasteurised fruits including apple, mango and passion fruit.

Savsé CEO Paul Gurnell commented: “With Protein Passion our aim was to bottle up a deliciously nutritious protein drink that helped consumers lead a healthier lifestyle; helping them achieve their 5-a-day goal and experience exciting ingredients like turmeric. The curcumin found in turmeric is known to have powerful anti-inflammatory properties as well as being a strong antioxidant, and therefore has multiple health benefits for people of all ages.

“What’s more, the majority of other protein drinks on the market offer an extremely high level of protein content of around 20g which is only really useful for those people focusing on extreme exercise. Protein Passion and our existing Protein Punch range have 10-12g of protein which are fantastically positioned to attract the consumer simply looking to lead a healthier lifestyle.”

Protein Passion and Protein Punch have an MRSP of £2.99 and are available in 6 x 250ml cases.

The Protein range will be supported with a UK-wide PR campaign to drive awareness and sales.

