Gü introduces Heavenly Hot Puds sub brand

John Wood · 30 August, 2019

Premium dessert brand Gü is debuting its first sub-brand, Heavenly Hot Puds, as part of its strategy to broaden its range and simplify the dessert fixture.

The hot pudding range will bring the existing top sellers – Chocolate Soufflé and Chocolate Molten Middle – under one sub-brand name alongside two new additions, Belgian Chocolate Brownie and Sticky Toffee Pudding.

“Establishing a credible, new brand as part of the Gü portfolio is not only central to our ambitious growth strategy but we also believe it will improve navigations of the aisle,” said Stuart Agnew, marketing director at Gü.

“People have told us that looking for a hot or cold dessert can sometimes become quite tricky and Heavenly Hot Puds will help to create a clear differentiation between our hot and cold puddings.

“Chocolate brownies and sticky toffee puddings are firm consumer favourites in terms of restaurant desserts and there is massive headroom to grow sales for the at-home occasion. Research shows that hot puddings have gained particular popularity in two key after dinner dessert moments – time with the family and meals with a partner.”

The launch will be the first rollout this year to be supported by a heavyweight out-of-home and media campaign in the run-up to winter.

The new range will launch on the 2nd of September with an MRSP of £3.30 for a twin pack.

Food Hygiene Training