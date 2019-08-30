KP Snacks invests £1m in Hula Hoops Flavarings promotions

John Wood

KP Snacks has announced it will be investing £1m in the promotion of Hula Hoops Flavarings this autumn.

Following on from the ‘Bigger, Bolder, More Irresistible’ TV advertising campaign earlier in the year, the new campaign carries the strapline ‘Massive Rings, Mahooosive Flavour’ to highlight the brand’s flavours.

Out of home advertisements will run on bus stops, print billboards and digital billboards from 26th August to 3rd November with digital TV advertising featuring on ITV Hub, C4 On Demand and Sky Media from 9th September to 20th October.

Kevin McNair, marketing director, said: “After the success of the Flavarings campaign in driving sales for retailers earlier this year, we want to launch a second wave of activity which will continue this momentum, and make Hula Hoops Flavarings a compelling choice for snackers across the UK.

“Hula Hoops are eaten by 1.9 million consumers every week, making them one of the most popular snacks on the market. This campaign will heighten the awareness of Hula Hoop Flavarings and drive category growth within the sharing sector.”

