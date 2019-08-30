Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Products

KP Snacks invests £1m in Hula Hoops Flavarings promotions

John Wood · 30 August, 2019

KP Snacks has announced it will be investing £1m in the promotion of Hula Hoops Flavarings this autumn.

Following on from the ‘Bigger, Bolder, More Irresistible’ TV advertising campaign earlier in the year, the new campaign carries the strapline ‘Massive Rings, Mahooosive Flavour’ to highlight the brand’s flavours.

Out of home advertisements will run on bus stops, print billboards and digital billboards from 26th August to 3rd November with digital TV advertising featuring on ITV Hub, C4 On Demand and Sky Media from 9th September to 20th October.

Kevin McNair, marketing director, said: “After the success of the Flavarings campaign in driving sales for retailers earlier this year, we want to launch a second wave of activity which will continue this momentum, and make Hula Hoops Flavarings a compelling choice for snackers across the UK.

“Hula Hoops are eaten by 1.9 million consumers every week, making them one of the most popular snacks on the market. This campaign will heighten the awareness of Hula Hoop Flavarings and drive category growth within the sharing sector.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 26 August 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.32140.87129.06
East Midlands131.9159.90139.57128.53
London131.72143.03129.35
North East130.68138.57128.03
North West131.41140.78128.99
Northern Ireland128.94134.90125.97
Scotland131.8052.70141.29129.02
South East132.7361.80141.55129.66
South West132.08140.63128.93
Wales130.89136.59128.12
West Midlands131.54140.81128.89
Yorkshire & Humber131.3757.70139.89128.57
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Thames Valley Police objects to proposed...

Spar forecourt retailer introduces free w...

Welsh retailer invests £100,000 in revelo...

PRA welcomes reports that fuel duty will...

Sewell on the go buys the six sites that...

Spar forecourt retailer introduces free w...

Welsh retailer invests £100,000 in revelo...

Graham Peacock switches sites to Jet supp...

EG Group increases its US estate to just...

Applegreen issues challenge on motorway f...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Graham Peacock switches sites to Jet supp...

Poll

See Results

As the Government is urged to publish its plans for E10 by the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for British Bioethanol, would you welcome the introduction of E10 as the right next step in cutting automotive carbon emissions?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training