Harvest Energy's parent company seeks to attract talented staff

John Wood · 04 September, 2019
Harvest Energy site

Prax Group, the owner of Harvest Energy, has appointed David Howells as the group's in-house talent engagement manager.

In his position, David is responsible for the direct sourcing and acquisition of talent along with providing strategic recruitment solutions as the group continues its plans to expand its activities, both in the UK and in the international marketplace.

With more than 20 years’ experience across multiple industries including oil and trading, David has contributed to the business growth and development of a number of global organisations, through candidate selection, which resulted in candidate retention.

Commenting on David's appointment, CEO Sanjeev Kumar said: “We are delighted to welcome David to the Prax Group. Our success as a company has been achieved through our entrepreneurial spirit, and the commitment and integrity of our staff.

“Through implementing a diverse portfolio of projects, we are looking to continue to engage with driven and dynamic individuals. Going forwards, David will streamline our recruitment projects, and he is now the first point of call for any enquiry about employment opportunities with the group.”

 





