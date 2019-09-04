Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Government announces safety regime for self-driving vehicles

John Wood · 04 September, 2019
Gateway shuttle

A new safety regime for self-driving vehicles has been announced by future of transport minister George Freeman.

To ensure self-driving vehicles are safe and secure by design, and to minimise any defects ahead of their testing, sale and wider deployment on UK roads, the government is developing an assurance system using the expertise in vehicle safety and cyber security within government, industry and academia.

The minister also officially opened the Autonomous Village, a self-driving vehicle test facility at Millbrook-Culham with 70km of secure test tracks, a private mobile network and a simulator suite.

This will be part of a network of self-driving vehicle test facilities across the country, co-ordinated by UK automated vehicle company Zenzic. The new ground will allow developers to safely test systems and collect data, to help fine-tune software, sensors, 5G telecommunications and cyber security systems.

Speaking at the Cenex-Low Carbon Vehicle conference, Freeman said: “Self-driving vehicles can offer significant rewards for the UK’s economy, road safety and accessibility. We are determined to lead in the testing and development of safe autonomous transport.

“This is new terrain, and with our national expertise the UK is well-placed to blaze the trail globally by developing a global benchmark for assuring the safety and security of this exciting technology.”

Director of campaigns for road safety charity Brake, Joshua Harris said: “Connected and autonomous vehicles have enormous potential to eliminate driver error and help put an end to the daily tragedy of deaths and serious injuries on our roads. The technology and its potential is hugely exciting but it’s critical that these vehicles are robustly tested for safety before allowing them on our roads. We support the leading role being played by UK government on this important agenda for safe mobility and the safety assurance regime will undoubtedly be fundamental to its future success.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 2 September 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.3563.90140.80128.93
East Midlands132.1271.23141.73128.82
London131.70142.12129.26
North East130.66140.60128.17
North West131.39140.18128.47
Northern Ireland129.03134.10126.35
Scotland131.70139.60128.79
South East132.7358.90141.28129.68
South West131.9563.90140.12128.70
Wales130.9855.70137.19127.82
West Midlands131.6066.90140.32129.05
Yorkshire & Humber131.2384.90140.57128.52
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Top 50 Indie Refuel & Go sells site in Br...

Two sites in Northern Ireland switch to t...

Planned BP M&S Simply Food site includes...

Supermarkets blamed by RAC as fuel prices...

Top 50 Indie Refuel & Go sells site in Br...

Spar forecourt retailer introduces free w...

Welsh retailer invests £100,000 in revelo...

Thames Valley Police objects to proposed...

Applegreen issues challenge on motorway f...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Graham Peacock switches sites to Jet supp...

Acquisition by Penny Petroleum takes its...

Poll

See Results

As the Government is urged to publish its plans for E10 by the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for British Bioethanol, would you welcome the introduction of E10 as the right next step in cutting automotive carbon emissions?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training