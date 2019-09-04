Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Attempted murder charges after man is attacked on forecourt

John Wood · 04 September, 2019
police handcuffs

Four men have been charged with attempted murder following an attack on another man at the Shell Garage on Oatlands Drive, Weybridge, Surrey, in the early hours of Saturday 31 August.

Connor Stevens, 18 of Sunbury on Thames, was charged with attempted murder, shoplifting, possession of an offensive weapon in public, and breach of a criminal behaviour order.

Conor Daly, 19 of Esher, was charged with attempted murder, and shoplifting.

Joseph Smith, 21 of Hersham, was charged with attempted murder, shoplifting, and possession of an offensive weapon in public.

David Rainbow, 18 of Epsom, charged with attempted murder, breach of court bail, and shoplifting.

The victim, 34, is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries and is currently in a stable condition.

Police were called to the site at around 05:30am after a member of the public saw the victim and went to assist him, calling an ambulance.

It is understood that two of the suspects are known to the victim.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Surrey Police on 101, quoting incident reference number PR/ 45190091978.

 Printer friendly version

