Robbers armed with sawn-off shotgun strike on Asda forecourt

John Wood

An axe and what appeared to be a sawn-off shotgun were brandished by armed robbers at a petrol station in Leeds this morning (Wednesday September 4).

At 7:08am police were called to a report of an armed robbery targeting a cash delivery at the Asda petrol station in Killingbeck Drive, Leeds.

Security guards who were delivering cash for an ATM were confronted by a group of five or six men, who were armed with weapons including an axe and what appeared to be a sawn-off shotgun.

They were threatened with violence and forced to hand over cash.

The offenders left the scene in a white Mercedes Sprinter van which was found abandoned and on fire a short time later in Killingbeck Cemetery.

Detective inspector Al Burns of Leeds District CID said: “This was a really frightening experience for the staff involved and although no-one was physically injured, they have been left very badly shaken by what happened.

“We are treating this incident very seriously and are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances and to identify those responsible.

“We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the robbery itself or saw anything suspicious in the vicinity of the petrol station or involving a white Mercedes Sprinter van in the time leading up to the incident. We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have filmed the incident on their phones or who has any relevant dashcam footage.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who witnessed the offenders dumping the van in Killingbeck Cemetery a short time later and making off from there.

“We are obviously aware of the armed robbery at a post office in Swinnow Lane yesterday morning but there is nothing at this stage to suggest any link to this robbery today.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log number 234 of September 4. Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: