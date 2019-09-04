Fuel retailers reminded to comply with new labelling regulations

John Wood

The Association of Convenience Stores (ACS) is urging retailers to ensure that they are complying with the new fuel labelling regulations that came into force from September 1.

The new regulations require additional labelling to be introduced on all fuel dispensers and nozzles in UK filling stations and aim to help drivers identify fuels and reduce misfuelling.

ACS chief executive James Lowman said: “We will continue to work with the DfT to ensure that all members who sell fuel are displaying the right information at their sites. The new labelling requirements are being incorporated into our Assured Advice scheme which gives sound advice and legal assurance to retailers who sign up to our scheme and follow it.

“The key message for staff to communicate to consumers is that there has been no change to the fuel they put in their vehicles – this is just a new way of identifying fuel.”

Retailers can download the Staff FAQ Guide and posters to help explain the change to customers which are available at https://www.acs.org.uk/advice/storing-and-selling-fuel

