Cumbrian forecourt first recipient of site compliance window sticker

Leanne Fleming, assistant manager Spar Milnthorpe, with supervisor Luke Green (Photo: )

A Cumbrian forecourt has become the first in the UK to display a new site compliance window sticker.

Spar Milnthorpe was awarded the badge by H&S experts Suresite Group after a positive forecourt compliance audit in August.

Sites achieving an audit score of at least 80% receive a blue site compliance window sticker while those scoring 95% and above are entitled to display a 'gold standard' accreditation.

Each sticker is dated and lasts for 12 months from the time of the inspection.

The blue sticker reads 'achieved high standard of forecourt compliance' while the gold states 'achieved gold standard of forecourt compliance'.

Leanne Fleming, assistant manager, Spar Milnthorpe said: “Our new window badge is like the forecourt equivalent of a food hygiene rating sticker on a restaurant or takeaway and it gives our customers the confidence that we are a compliant site.

“We are proud of the hard work and achievements of our staff team, who will continue to make a visit to our site a safe and enjoyable one.”

Neil Simms, health & safety manager, Suresite Group, said: “Our new window sticker scheme will reward forecourts that achieve good scores on their compliance audits. This demonstrates the operators’ commitment to ensuring the safety of staff, contractors and customers that visit that site.

“With their blue or gold badge on display, all visitors to the site will know that health & safety is a top consideration, which should give them greater confidence in the operator’s diligence and attitude when it comes to health and safety.”

Window badges are awarded at the assessors’ discretion and sites will be required to demonstrate they are committed to continual improvement.

Suresite Group has a provider of DSEAR risk assessments in the retail petroleum industry since its foundation in 1994. Its UK and Irish Republic network of assessors ensures adhesion to all legislation, as well as best practices under the APEA Blue Book.

