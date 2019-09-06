New business aims to provide EV charger network for Scotland

John Wood

Forev signed the deal on the Swarco stand at the Cenex-LCV exhibition (Photo: )

A new business, Forev, has been set up with the aim of providing a network of fast/rapid EV chargers throughout Scotland.

The company has signed a deal with SWARCO eVolt, which will provide the technology and service support for Forev.

Lindsay Wallace, founder and CEO of Forev, said that with more than 45% of the population in Scotland not having access to home charging, installing fast chargers on busy public sites is the best solution.

He explained: “To deliver a viable charging infrastructure, we needed to find a technology partner with a broad range of charging points to meet different vehicle needs and whose hardware is already proven.

“SWARCO eVolt gives us all of this and more. It has the largest share of the Scottish EV charging market and is highly regarded by the Energy Saving Trust and Transport Scotland, as well as existing EV owners.

“In addition to providing the technology, SWARCO eVolt will also provide the service and maintenance support to guarantee more than 98% uptime and use E.Connect, its back office operating system, to monitor its equipment 24/7.”

SWARCO eVolt’s technology ranges from lamp post charging and 7kW AC chargers through to the dual outlet 22kW and 50kW chargers offered through the Forev network. It also includes 150kW+ rapid chargers to meet the need of a diverse range of EV cars, taxis, buses and larger vehicles.

Justin Meyer, general manager of SWARCO Evolt, said: “Lindsay and his experienced team have an exciting vision for the future and we are pleased to be playing our part in helping them achieve their ambition. Reliability is a key element of customer service and the customer experience, and the feedback from Scottish drivers to our technology is already exceptional.”

