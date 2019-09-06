Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Diesel decline slows but new car market is still down

John Wood · 06 September, 2019
Tesla car and charger
Tesla's Model 3 was the third best selling model
  (Photo:  )

The UK new car market fell marginally in August, with 1,521 fewer cars registered than in the same month last year, according to figures released by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Registrations fell by 1.6% in what is typically one of the slowest months of the year, as falling demand for diesel and plug-in hybrid vehicles continued to affect the overall market.

Diesel registrations fell for the 29th month in a row, though at a slower rate than in recent months (-12.2%), while petrol demand remained stable, up 1.0%.

Zero emission cars saw the biggest percentage growth, up 377.5%, to 3,147 units. SMMT attributed this to new models and some pent-up demand boosting registrations. The Tesla Model 3, which is newly available in the UK after a wait of three years for some buyers, shot to third place in the best-selling models, with 2,082 sales. It was only beaten by the Ford Fiesta with 3,978 registrations and Volkswagen Golf’s 3,439, and was higher than the Ford Focus’s 1,886 and Mercedes-Benz A-Class on 1,880.

Hybrid electric cars saw an uplift of 36.2% to 4,014 units. However, the decline in plug-in hybrid registrations continued, down 71.8% to 907 vehicles.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: “August is typically the new car market’s quietest month so the huge increase in EV registrations is very visible but especially welcome. It’s great to see consumers respond to the massive industry investment made over many years.

“While this is encouraging, these figures also show the scale of the challenge ahead. It’s a long road to zero and while manufacturers can deliver the technology, they can’t dictate the pace of uptake.

“To support a smooth transition and deliver environmental gains now, we need a long-term government commitment to measures that give consumers confidence to invest in the latest technologies that best suit their needs.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 2 September 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.3563.90140.80128.93
East Midlands132.1271.23141.73128.82
London131.70142.12129.26
North East130.66140.60128.17
North West131.39140.18128.47
Northern Ireland129.03134.10126.35
Scotland131.70139.60128.79
South East132.7358.90141.28129.68
South West131.9563.90140.12128.70
Wales130.9855.70137.19127.82
West Midlands131.6066.90140.32129.05
Yorkshire & Humber131.2384.90140.57128.52
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

International hydrogen fuel project surpa...

Supermarkets blamed by RAC as fuel prices...

Top 50 Indie Refuel & Go sells site in Br...

Fuel retailers reminded to comply with ne...

Top 50 Indie Refuel & Go sells site in Br...

Thames Valley Police objects to proposed...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Spar forecourt retailer introduces free w...

Applegreen issues challenge on motorway f...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Graham Peacock switches sites to Jet supp...

Acquisition by Penny Petroleum takes its...

Poll

See Results

As the Government is urged to publish its plans for E10 by the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for British Bioethanol, would you welcome the introduction of E10 as the right next step in cutting automotive carbon emissions?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training