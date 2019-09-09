Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Columnists

Brian Madderson: chairman, PRA

09 September, 2019

After nine years of fuel duty freezes, this regressive tax is still netting the Exchequer some £28bn every year. Once double taxation is factored in, with added VAT at 20% yielding an estimated further £7bn, the overall total of £35bn comfortably places fuel as the fifth largest tax receipt for the Exchequer little wonder that it figures so prominently in any budget discussions.

The PRA has consistently argued the case for significant cuts in fuel duty to increase our economic growth and to reduce the burden of a fuel tax regime which is one of the highest in Europe. In a paper written by senior Treasury analysts in 2014, which models the dynamic effects of fuel duty changes, they admitted that fuel duty is one of the "most distortive taxes".

Crucially, their paper demonstrated that there were clear economic benefits in cutting fuel duty to boost economic performance, as cheaper petrol prices led to increased spending as well as more jobs and investment. This was borne out by the experience of PRA members, who reported higher sales by volume in the wake of the 2011 fuel duty cut.

According to the Treasury's own figures, cutting duty by as little as 1p would increase the size of the British economy over the next 20 years by as much as £7bn and the increased revenues this would yield to the Exchequer would allow the policy to almost pay for itself. With Brexit just around the corner, there would be no better time for the new government to reduce fuel duty as part of a package of measures to ensure a successful exit from the EU and an economy which continues to thrive.

I have had extensive correspondence with the Exchequer Secretary this year which culminated in an in-depth meeting with the Heads of Fuel Tax at both the Treasury and HMRC earlier this summer. There was no denying the conclusions of their 2014 report and it was hoped that this would influence future policy on fuel duty.

There is much speculation in the national press that a fuel duty cut and/or possible VAT reduction is being actively considered for any autumn Budget. The PRA would welcome such moves.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 2 September 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.3563.90140.80128.93
East Midlands132.1271.23141.73128.82
London131.70142.12129.26
North East130.66140.60128.17
North West131.39140.18128.47
Northern Ireland129.03134.10126.35
Scotland131.70139.60128.79
South East132.7358.90141.28129.68
South West131.9563.90140.12128.70
Wales130.9855.70137.19127.82
West Midlands131.6066.90140.32129.05
Yorkshire & Humber131.2384.90140.57128.52
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Investors still keen on petrol station ma...

International hydrogen fuel project surpa...

Supermarkets blamed by RAC as fuel prices...

Fuel retailers reminded to comply with ne...

Top 50 Indie Refuel & Go sells site in Br...

Thames Valley Police objects to proposed...

Investors still keen on petrol station ma...

International hydrogen fuel project surpa...

Graham Peacock switches sites to Jet supp...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Acquisition by Penny Petroleum takes its...

Sewell on the go buys the six sites that...

Poll

See Results

As the Government is urged to publish its plans for E10 by the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for British Bioethanol, would you welcome the introduction of E10 as the right next step in cutting automotive carbon emissions?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training