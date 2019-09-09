Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Columnists

Chris Judge: analysis editor, Argus Media

09 September, 2019

The fragility of the global economy in the light of the trade war between the US and China continues to weigh on oil markets, keeping benchmark Brent crude oil futures bobbing around the $60/bl mark.

UK motorists felt none of the benefits of the lower bulk prices with prices at the forecourt broadly unchanged on the month. The increased likelihood of a no-deal Brexit took sterling to fresh two-year lows against the US dollar, the currency used to buy and sell oil on international markets.

Brent futures closed out August at $60.43/bl, nearly $5/bl lower than the end of July.

Macro-economic data showing the German and UK economies shrank in the second quarter also suggested oil demand would be dented ahead of the peak winter demand season.

Seasonality should also affect the price of diesel relative to gasoline in the next two months. Typically, gasoline demand from the US dies with the summer, leading to a glut in Europe, which produces more than it uses in domestic markets.

The premium for diesel to gasoline at the pump could well be higher than usual this winter. Legislation from the International Maritime Organization, enforcing lower sulphur standards for ship fuels from the start of 2020, will see more ships running on marine gasoil. This is expected to have the knock-on effect of reducing diesel output from European refineries, tightening a market that is already reliant on imports from the US and the FSU and susceptible to price spikes.

A diplomatic initiative was started by French President Emmanuel Macron at the G7 summit in Biarritz. France is looking to allow Iran to continue selling oil despite US sanctions to try and salvage the nuclear deal torn up by President Trump. The US has sounded more receptive to the idea than earlier bellicose rhetoric from Washington has suggested. The hardball negotiations by Trump with Iran could have the unwanted side-effect of Beijing turning a blind eye to sanctions-busting and becoming Iran's favourite customer another unintended consequence of trade war diplomacy.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 2 September 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.3563.90140.80128.93
East Midlands132.1271.23141.73128.82
London131.70142.12129.26
North East130.66140.60128.17
North West131.39140.18128.47
Northern Ireland129.03134.10126.35
Scotland131.70139.60128.79
South East132.7358.90141.28129.68
South West131.9563.90140.12128.70
Wales130.9855.70137.19127.82
West Midlands131.6066.90140.32129.05
Yorkshire & Humber131.2384.90140.57128.52
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Investors still keen on petrol station ma...

International hydrogen fuel project surpa...

Supermarkets blamed by RAC as fuel prices...

Fuel retailers reminded to comply with ne...

Top 50 Indie Refuel & Go sells site in Br...

Thames Valley Police objects to proposed...

Investors still keen on petrol station ma...

International hydrogen fuel project surpa...

Graham Peacock switches sites to Jet supp...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Acquisition by Penny Petroleum takes its...

Sewell on the go buys the six sites that...

Poll

See Results

As the Government is urged to publish its plans for E10 by the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for British Bioethanol, would you welcome the introduction of E10 as the right next step in cutting automotive carbon emissions?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training