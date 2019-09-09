Adler & Allan group comes together with new logo

Adler & Allan has launched a new brand and logo as part of its strategy to bring its group of companies together and reflect an enhanced range of services and solutions.

As part of the brand project, the company has also developed a suite of new employee values. These were developed in-house by a cross section of employees across different parts of the business to ensure they reflect the key priorities.

Bob Contreras, group chairman, said: "I am excited to be entering the next phase of our journey. The new brand and employee values will unite the business, giving us one common purpose, which will benefit our customers in many ways."

