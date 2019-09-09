Rental solution makes security more affordable

Stanley Security Solutions' Stanley Assure Scheme gives forecourt owners the opportunity to rent security systems rather than pay for them outright.

This is how it works: Stanley buys back your existing equipment at its residual or market value and takes over that security system (regardless of whether they supplied it or not). They then upgrade it to an agreed value to ensure it meets your needs and incorporates the latest security technology; then they hire it back to you on evenly spread payment terms.

Andrew Wray, general manager SME of Stanley Security Solutions, said: "Our rental solution provides an affordable means of upgrading a complete security system and removes the need to justify and raise significant capital outlay in a depreciating asset. It's also good for cash flow as you know exactly what you're paying each month."

He added that depending on the package you opt for, you could also include a maintenance contract and a monitoring package, all with one agreed regular payment scheme for total peace of mind. Wray advised that retailers avoid third-party finance, as it's easier dealing with one provider for equipment, services and finance.

0161 406 3445www.stanleysecurity.co.uk/services/stanley-finance