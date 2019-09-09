Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Columnists

Tracy West: retail commentator

09 September, 2019

We all like trying something new and in the past few weeks I've tried quite a few new products. I started with two new Kit Kats: Green Tea Matcha (inspired by Japan) and Kit Kat made with Ruby Cocoa Beans. Sorry, but I have to say I won't be buying either of them again.

First, the Green Tea Matcha. As you'd expect, it comes in green packaging and the Kit Kat inside is green too and resembles something Shrek might hand out to his friends. It's got a funny taste, which I find hard to describe. I asked someone else who'd tried it and he said it tasted like earth! However he did add that he liked Matcha tea so liked the Kit Kat. As for the Ruby Cocoa Beans, again for me it had no distinctive taste other than it was very, very sweet. The only good thing about it was the fact that it was pink.

Another 'new' disappointment for me was Magnum White Chocolate & Cookies. Now, I had been looking forward to this for some time. The white chocolate coating with cookie pieces was okay but really didn't seem to go with the ice cream middle bit 'cream ice cream with a cookie flavour chocolate sauce'. So I won't be buying that again either.

However, I am totally in love with the new M&M's chocolate bars. The packaging makes you smile as it features the cute M&M's characters on the front. There is a Chocolate, a Crispy, a Hazelnut and a Peanut block. I loved them all and will definitely be buying them again.

I also tried Snickers Crisp which is chocolate, caramel and crisped rice. It's okay but a bit dense.

Another couple of products that I tried and really liked might not be brand new but they were new to me. The first was the So Gud Chocolate Covered Oat Square. Usually, if something says it is 'gluten free' it puts me off but it didn't put me off this crumbly square of deliciousness. Another hit was Kendal Jacksmiths Original Recipe & Milk Chocolate Flapjack. It was so buttery.

What I'm really looking forward to now is the new Orange Twirl. I read about it on Facebook or at least I think I did; I hope it wasn't all a dream!

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 2 September 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.3563.90140.80128.93
East Midlands132.1271.23141.73128.82
London131.70142.12129.26
North East130.66140.60128.17
North West131.39140.18128.47
Northern Ireland129.03134.10126.35
Scotland131.70139.60128.79
South East132.7358.90141.28129.68
South West131.9563.90140.12128.70
Wales130.9855.70137.19127.82
West Midlands131.6066.90140.32129.05
Yorkshire & Humber131.2384.90140.57128.52
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Investors still keen on petrol station ma...

International hydrogen fuel project surpa...

Supermarkets blamed by RAC as fuel prices...

Fuel retailers reminded to comply with ne...

Top 50 Indie Refuel & Go sells site in Br...

Thames Valley Police objects to proposed...

Investors still keen on petrol station ma...

International hydrogen fuel project surpa...

Graham Peacock switches sites to Jet supp...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Acquisition by Penny Petroleum takes its...

Sewell on the go buys the six sites that...

Poll

See Results

As the Government is urged to publish its plans for E10 by the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for British Bioethanol, would you welcome the introduction of E10 as the right next step in cutting automotive carbon emissions?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training