Jimmy's Iced Coffee's Flat White Extra Shot launch

Jimmy's Iced Coffee has launched a Flat White Extra Shot in a 100% recyclable can. The Flat White Extra Shot is the strongest Jimmy's Iced Coffee beverage yet. It contains just five ingredients including ethically sourced and Rainforest Alliance accredited Arabica beans, semi-skimmed milk and a touch of unrefined demerara. Rrp is £1.85.

The Flat White is the brand's first beverage to come in an aluminium can and is a notable departure from the bright and colourful cartons of other Jimmy's flavours. Aluminium was chosen for its eco credentials as it will not degrade irrespective of the number of times it has been through the recycling process, and it therefore has an unlimited lifespan.

Jimmy's co-founder, Jim Cregan, said: "With Flat White fast becoming the nation's coffee of choice, we knew we wanted to make a stronger iced coffee to meet that demand. Our tasting development started with us adding an espresso to our current Original. So, to now have the recipe refined into a super smooth Iced Flat White, with an extra kick, all wrapped up in infinitely recyclable packaging is really exciting."

BP is stocking the new iced drink.

01202 611364 www.jimmysicedcoffee.com