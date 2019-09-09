'Try it, love it, get another free!' with Rustlers

'Try it, love it, get another free!' with Rustlers09 September, 2019
Kepak is rolling out a nationwide campaign to tempt shoppers into trying the Rustlers All Day Breakfast Sausage Muffin. The Rustlers Breakfast Taste Challenge 'Up For It' will centre around an on-pack promotion, offering shoppers a second free Sausage Muffin when they buy, try and enjoy the product. The offer will also be promoted on packs of Rustlers Quarter Pounders. The promotion will run from September 23 for one month.
+353 1 8015000 www.kepak.com
Want more stories like this in your inbox?
Sign up for our FREE email newsletter
- Weekly
Retail
- Weekly
wholesale
- Daily
Average
|Region
|Diesel
|LPG
|Super UL
|UL
|East
|132.35
|63.90
|140.80
|128.93
|East Midlands
|132.12
|71.23
|141.73
|128.82
|London
|131.70
|142.12
|129.26
|North East
|130.66
|140.60
|128.17
|North West
|131.39
|140.18
|128.47
|Northern Ireland
|129.03
|134.10
|126.35
|Scotland
|131.70
|139.60
|128.79
|South East
|132.73
|58.90
|141.28
|129.68
|South West
|131.95
|63.90
|140.12
|128.70
|Wales
|130.98
|55.70
|137.19
|127.82
|West Midlands
|131.60
|66.90
|140.32
|129.05
|Yorkshire & Humber
|131.23
|84.90
|140.57
|128.52