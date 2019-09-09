New look for Walkers family snack range

Walkers is unveiling a new look for some of its most popular family snacks: French Fries, Monster Munch, Squares, Quavers and Wotsits.

The makeover includes a 30% reduction, on average, in outer packaging, freeing up shelf space for retailers.

The revamp is backed by a TV campaign which puts the products on screens nationwide for the first time in more than 10 years.

