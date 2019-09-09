First new flavours for Munchies in 23 years

First new flavours for Munchies in 23 years09 September, 2019
Chocolate Fudge Brownie and Cookie Dough flavoured Munchies are the first new Munchies products since 1996. Available in 101g sharing bags, the new Chocolate Fudge Brownie flavour is available in all major retailers while Cookie Dough is exclusive to Tesco, Booker and One Stop stores. Brand owner Nestlé said the new flavours took just six months from concept to market, thanks to the expertise of its chocolatiers.
01904 604604 www.nestle.co.uk
