Two new compact display solutions from Vapouriz

Vapouriz Retail Solutions has introduced two new, high-impact units that allow retailers to create a compact, eye-catching vape zone in any sized store. The free-standing display unit and gantry units hold e-liquids, kits and accessories and can also hold CBD e-liquids.

The Vapouriz display unit measures 175cm x 100cm x 50cm and costs £2,500, while the gantry unit is smaller and costs just £700.

0800 644 0000 www.vapouriz.co.uk