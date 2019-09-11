Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
JTI removes 40th gantry from a retailer selling illegal tobacco

John Wood · 11 September, 2019
Japan Tobacco International (JTI) has removed its 40th tobacco gantry from a retailer prosecuted for sales of illegal tobacco.

Wheeler Street Foodstore in Birmingham has had its premises licence suspended by Birmingham City Council’s Licencing Sub-Committee A, following a seizure of illegal cigarettes in April.

Charlie Cunningham-Reid, UK head of corporate affairs, commented: “This retailer joins the hall of shame with 39 others who thought that selling illegal tobacco would have little consequence. However, in addition to punishments handed down by the authorities, they have all lost their gantries and any future support from JTI.

“Our message to retailers is simple – Don’t Be Complicit in Illicit.”

He urged anyone with information concerning this type of crime to contact Trading Standards on 03454 040506 or visit JTI’s anti-illicit trade microsite – www.jtiadvance.co.uk/DontBeComplicit – which features an easy-to-use ‘report’ function which anyone can use to anonymously report instances of illicit trade activity.

Food Hygiene Training