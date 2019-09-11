Euro Garages seeks consent for new-to-industry site

John Wood

Euro Garages has applied for planning permission to build a petrol filling station and convenience store on Newcastle-upon-Tyne.

The corner site on the A191 Kenton Lane North was previously occupied by the Crofters Lodge public house, and unlike many Euro Garages developments no drive-thru fast food restaurant is included as part of the development.

A planning statement by Euro Garages’ planning consultants, WYG, notes that an application for a drive-thru restaurant on the site was refused in 2014, and states that the current proposal “is considered a more appropriate use”.

The plan incorporates four pump islands covered by a canopy, including an HGV filling pump, and a 235sq m convenience store which would operate 24 hours a day.

It also includes air, water and car vacuuming equipment and 13 parking bays. In addition there will be provision for two future electric vehicle charging bays, with the infrastructure incorporated.

It is estimated that the completed development would provide five full-time and 15 part-time jobs.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: