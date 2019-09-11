Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Euro Garages seeks consent for new-to-industry site

John Wood · 11 September, 2019
Euro Garages logo close-up

Euro Garages has applied for planning permission to build a petrol filling station and convenience store on Newcastle-upon-Tyne.

The corner site on the A191 Kenton Lane North was previously occupied by the Crofters Lodge public house, and unlike many Euro Garages developments no drive-thru fast food restaurant is included as part of the development.

A planning statement by Euro Garages’ planning consultants, WYG, notes that an application for a drive-thru restaurant on the site was refused in 2014, and states that the current proposal “is considered a more appropriate use”.

The plan incorporates four pump islands covered by a canopy, including an HGV filling pump, and a 235sq m convenience store which would operate 24 hours a day.

It also includes air, water and car vacuuming equipment and 13 parking bays. In addition there will be provision for two future electric vehicle charging bays, with the infrastructure incorporated.

It is estimated that the completed development would provide five full-time and 15 part-time jobs.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 2 September 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.3563.90140.80128.93
East Midlands132.1271.23141.73128.82
London131.70142.12129.26
North East130.66140.60128.17
North West131.39140.18128.47
Northern Ireland129.03134.10126.35
Scotland131.70139.60128.79
South East132.7358.90141.28129.68
South West131.9563.90140.12128.70
Wales130.9855.70137.19127.82
West Midlands131.6066.90140.32129.05
Yorkshire & Humber131.2384.90140.57128.52
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Investors still keen on petrol station ma...

International hydrogen fuel project surpa...

Cumbrian forecourt first recipient of sit...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Top 50 Indie Refuel & Go sells site in Br...

Investors still keen on petrol station ma...

International hydrogen fuel project surpa...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Graham Peacock switches sites to Jet supp...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Acquisition by Penny Petroleum takes its...

Sewell on the go buys the six sites that...

Poll

See Results

As the Government is urged to publish its plans for E10 by the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for British Bioethanol, would you welcome the introduction of E10 as the right next step in cutting automotive carbon emissions?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training