Ford predicts majority of its car sales to be electric by end of 2022

Ford has predicted the majority of its car sales will be electric by the end of 2022 as it unveiled a range of new vehicles at the Frankfurt Motor Show.

“With electrification fast becoming the mainstream, we are substantially increasing the number of electrified models and powertrain options for our customers to choose from to suit their needs,” said Stuart Rowley, president, Ford of Europe.

“By making it easier than ever to seamlessly shift into an electrified vehicle, we expect the majority of our passenger vehicle sales to be electrified by the end of 2022.”

Earlier this year, the company committed that every new Ford passenger vehicle model in Europe will include an electrified option, and shared its initial plans at a “Go Electric” event in Amsterdam.

Among the electrified vehicles being showcased in Frankfurt are the all-new Kuga Plug-In Hybrid and all-new Explorer Plug-In Hybrid SUVs, as well as the new Tourneo Custom Plug-In Hybrid people-mover, the new Puma EcoBoost Hybrid compact crossover and the Ford Mondeo Hybrid wagon.

Ford’s new Mustang-inspired all-electric performance SUV will arrive in 2020, with a targeted pure-electric driving range of 600 km (more than 370 miles) calculated using the World Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP), and fast-charging capability.

In total, Ford plans to launch eight electrified vehicles this year that will contribute to sales of one million electrified vehicles in Europe projected by the end of 2022. A further nine vehicles are planned for introduction by 2024.

“There is no ‘one-size-fits-all’ solution when it comes to electrification – every customer’s circumstances and travel needs are different,” said Joerg Beyer, executive director, Engineering, Ford of Europe. “Our strategy is to pair the right electrified powertrain option to the right vehicle, helping our customers make their electrified vehicle experience easy and enjoyable.”

The company also announced details of new pan-European charging solutions that will support electrified vehicle owners and operators, helping Ford plug-in hybrid customers to be even more confident of reaching their destinations.

Ford will partner with six energy suppliers in Europe, including Centrica in the UK and Ireland, to install home charging wall boxes and provide green energy tariffs that will make charging faster and more affordable for customers. A further initiative in partnership with NewMotion will help drivers locate and pay for charging more easily at more than 118,000 charging points in 30 countries.

A new Go Electric experience also debuts at Frankfurt, helping customers understand how they can step into electrified vehicle ownership.

