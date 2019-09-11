Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Extra MSA Group submits £70m motorway service area proposal

John Wood · 11 September, 2019
Outline proposals for a £75m motorway service area (MSA) at junction 11 of the M62, north-east of Warrington, have been submitted by Extra MSA Group.

The company said the MSA would improve road safety on this section of the motorway network, and would provide a range of food and beverage outlets, together with ancillary retail, business and leisure facilities, to serve the M62.

Extra’s overall proposals would employ in the region of 300 construction workers over the phased build period and create 228 full-time equivalent permanent new jobs.

Extra MSA is proposing a Local Employment Agreement as part of the planning application to ensure local firms and local people benefit from the development, including support for apprenticeships.

Extra MSA carried out a public consultation on the draft plans earlier this year, holding three public exhibitions across April, with hundreds of local residents attending.

The consultation period ran for more than four weeks, with a project website open for feedback submissions and residents able to submit feedback via freepost forms.

Andrew Long, CEO of Extra MSA Group, said: “We are delighted that these proposals are moving forward to the next stage, with our planning application having now been submitted. Extra has previously consulted with local stakeholders and the local community to, where reasonably possible, take all feedback into account.

“We are committed to this £75m ‘inward’ investment for the Warrington Region, which will improve road safety for this important section of the motorway network, as well as creating a significant number of jobs, along with a full range of other important economic, social and environmental benefits. Extra MSA Warrington will further endorse a new standard for motorway service areas in the UK.”

