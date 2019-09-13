Garner Group is crowned Forecourt Trader of the Year 2019· 13 September, 2019
Garner Group has bagged the top award in forecourt retailing for the second time in five years.
The Forecourt Trader of the Year Award 2019 was won with the newly redeveloped Woolmer Service Station in Bordon, Hampshire, following on from the win in 2014 for Portsbridge Service Station.
The award was presented to Dani and Andy Garner at last night’s annual awards ceremony at the Park Plaza, Westminster Bridge, London, with the event having outgrown its previous venue, the Hilton on Park Lane.
International rugby star, TV presenter and Strictly Come Dancing runner-up Matt Dawson was the host for the event which was attended by a record audience.
The top award was presented to Dani and Andy by Forecourt Trader editor Merril Boulton, who said: “As a small family business, the Garners spent many months finessing the layout and design of each element of the site, to work within a budget, and make the best use of every millimetre of space to provide an outstanding experience for their customers and staff.
“With a modern spacious forecourt and store boasting the latest in efficient and eco-friendly technology; a broad range of convenience and food-to-go lines; great promotions; a superb team prepared to go the extra mile to keep their customers happy and engage with the local community, as well as ongoing superb and consistent discipline in operating standards, this site is truly a worthy winner of this year’s Forecourt Trader Awards.”
The site was originally developed by the Garners in 1984 as a new-to-industry site and for the redevelopment it was totally demolished and rebuilt and restructured from the underground-up. It reopened in March following a six-month closure.
The Shell-branded site features a 2,000sq ft Nisa store, two Costa Express machines, Cook freezers, a Country Choice food-to-go station, freshly-made sandwiches, Amazon lockers and PayPoint facilities.
The 2014 award was presented to brothers Mike and Tim Garner and this year it was accepted by the next generation in the family business, Mike's daughter Dani and Tim's son Andy. They help to run the business, along with Tim’s wife Elspeth who also plays a key role in running the store.
2019 Winners
Forecourt Trader of the Year
Garner's Nisa Woolmer Service Station - Bordon, Hampshire
Specialist Category Winners
Best Car Care & Lubricants
Syston Service Station - Syston, Leicestershire
Best Coffee & Hot Beverages Outlet
Westmorland Cairn Lodge Services - Douglas, Lanarkshire
Best Community Engagement
Co-op Broadford - Broadford, Isle of Skye
Best Customer Service
Tout's Budgens of Langford - Langford, Somerset
Best Design and Development
Applegreen Spalding - Spalding, Lincolnshire
Best Food-to-Go Outlet
RaceTrack Autoport Services - Glasgow, Lanarkshire
Best Forecourt Innovation
RaceTrack Autoport Services - Glasgow, Lanarkshire
Best Forecourt Loo of the Year
Westmorland Cairn Lodge Services - Douglas, Lanarkshire
Best Forecourt Team of the Year
JET Jempsons Express - Nr Rye, East Sussex
Best Site Manager
Samuel McCann from Eurospar Carrick Milestone – Carrickfergus, Co. Antrim
Best Soft Drinks Outlet
Eurospar Donegall Road - Belfast, Co. Antrim
Best Valeting Facilities
Inner Space Station - York, North Yorkshire
Regional Winners
Best Motorway Services Outlet
Shell Beaconsfield Motorway Services - Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire
London & the South East over 4mlpa
Garner's Nisa Woolmer Service Station - Bordon, Hampshire
London & the South East up to 4mlpa
MFG Brooklands Service Station - Worthing, West Sussex
Midlands over 4mlpa
MFG Barton Mills - Barton Mills, Suffolk
Midlands up to 4mlpa
Spar Newark - Newark, Nottingham
Northern England over 4mlpa
Stevenson Forecourt - Northallerton, North Yorkshire
Northern England up to 4mlpa
Spar Warton - Warton, Lancashire
Northern Ireland over 4mlpa
Eurospar Wallace Village - Lisburn, Co. Antrim
Northern Ireland up to 4mlpa
Spar Fortfield - Carrickfergus, Co. Antrim
Scotland over 4mlpa
Co-op Broadford - Broadford, Isle of Skye
Scotland up to 4mlpa
RaceTrack Autoport Services - Glasgow, Lanarkshire
West Country & Wales over 4mlpa
Tout's Budgens of Langford - Langford, Somerset
West Country & Wales up to 4mlpa
Loggerheads Garage - Llanferres, Flintshire
Other Categories
Special Recognition Awards
David Charman – Parkfoot Garage
Best Oil Company Initiative
Winner – Shell Jamie Oliver Deli by Shell
Highly Commended – BP - BPME Rewards Scheme
