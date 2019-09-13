Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Garner Group is crowned Forecourt Trader of the Year 2019

John Wood · 13 September, 2019
Dani and Andy Garner being presented with the award
Merril Boulton and Matt Dawson present the award to Andy and Dani Garner
  (Photo:  )

Garner Group has bagged the top award in forecourt retailing for the second time in five years.

The Forecourt Trader of the Year Award 2019 was won with the newly redeveloped Woolmer Service Station in Bordon, Hampshire, following on from the win in 2014 for Portsbridge Service Station.

The award was presented to Dani and Andy Garner at last night’s annual awards ceremony at the Park Plaza, Westminster Bridge, London, with the event having outgrown its previous venue, the Hilton on Park Lane.

International rugby star, TV presenter and Strictly Come Dancing runner-up Matt Dawson was the host for the event which was attended by a record audience.

The top award was presented to Dani and Andy by Forecourt Trader editor Merril Boulton, who said: “As a small family business, the Garners spent many months finessing the layout and design of each element of the site, to work within a budget, and make the best use of every millimetre of space to provide an outstanding experience for their customers and staff.

“With a modern spacious forecourt and store boasting the latest in efficient and eco-friendly technology; a broad range of convenience and food-to-go lines; great promotions; a superb team prepared to go the extra mile to keep their customers happy and engage with the local community, as well as ongoing superb and consistent discipline in operating standards, this site is truly a worthy winner of this year’s Forecourt Trader Awards.”

The site was originally developed by the Garners in 1984 as a new-to-industry site and for the redevelopment it was totally demolished and rebuilt and restructured from the underground-up. It reopened in March following a six-month closure.

The Shell-branded site features a 2,000sq ft Nisa store, two Costa Express machines, Cook freezers, a Country Choice food-to-go station, freshly-made sandwiches, Amazon lockers and PayPoint facilities.

The 2014 award was presented to brothers Mike and Tim Garner and this year it was accepted by the next generation in the family business, Mike's daughter Dani and Tim's son Andy. They help to run the business, along with Tim’s wife Elspeth who also plays a key role in running the store.

 

2019 Winners

Forecourt Trader of the Year

Garner's Nisa Woolmer Service Station - Bordon, Hampshire

Specialist Category Winners

Best Car Care & Lubricants

Syston Service Station - Syston, Leicestershire

 

Best Coffee & Hot Beverages Outlet

Westmorland Cairn Lodge Services - Douglas, Lanarkshire

 

Best Community Engagement

Co-op Broadford - Broadford, Isle of Skye

 

Best Customer Service

Tout's Budgens of Langford - Langford, Somerset

 

Best Design and Development

Applegreen Spalding - Spalding, Lincolnshire

 

Best Food-to-Go Outlet

RaceTrack Autoport Services - Glasgow, Lanarkshire

 

Best Forecourt Innovation

RaceTrack Autoport Services - Glasgow, Lanarkshire

 

Best Forecourt Loo of the Year

Westmorland Cairn Lodge Services - Douglas, Lanarkshire

 

Best Forecourt Team of the Year

JET Jempsons Express - Nr Rye, East Sussex

 

Best Site Manager

Samuel McCann from Eurospar Carrick Milestone – Carrickfergus, Co. Antrim

 

Best Soft Drinks Outlet

Eurospar Donegall Road - Belfast, Co. Antrim

 

Best Valeting Facilities

Inner Space Station - York, North Yorkshire

 

Regional Winners

Best Motorway Services Outlet

Shell Beaconsfield Motorway Services - Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire

London & the South East over 4mlpa

Garner's Nisa Woolmer Service Station - Bordon, Hampshire

 

London & the South East up to 4mlpa

MFG Brooklands Service Station - Worthing, West Sussex

 

Midlands over 4mlpa

MFG Barton Mills - Barton Mills, Suffolk

 

Midlands up to 4mlpa

Spar Newark - Newark, Nottingham

 

Northern England over 4mlpa

Stevenson Forecourt - Northallerton, North Yorkshire

 

Northern England up to 4mlpa

Spar Warton - Warton, Lancashire

 

Northern Ireland over 4mlpa

Eurospar Wallace Village - Lisburn, Co. Antrim

 

Northern Ireland up to 4mlpa

Spar Fortfield - Carrickfergus, Co. Antrim

 

Scotland over 4mlpa

Co-op Broadford - Broadford, Isle of Skye

 

Scotland up to 4mlpa

RaceTrack Autoport Services - Glasgow, Lanarkshire

 

West Country & Wales over 4mlpa

Tout's Budgens of Langford - Langford, Somerset

 

West Country & Wales up to 4mlpa

Loggerheads Garage - Llanferres, Flintshire

 

Other Categories

Special Recognition Awards

David Charman – Parkfoot Garage

Best Oil Company Initiative

Winner – Shell Jamie Oliver Deli by Shell

Highly Commended – BP - BPME Rewards Scheme

 

 

 Printer friendly version

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 2 September 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.3563.90140.80128.93
East Midlands132.1271.23141.73128.82
London131.70142.12129.26
North East130.66140.60128.17
North West131.39140.18128.47
Northern Ireland129.03134.10126.35
Scotland131.70139.60128.79
South East132.7358.90141.28129.68
South West131.9563.90140.12128.70
Wales130.9855.70137.19127.82
West Midlands131.6066.90140.32129.05
Yorkshire & Humber131.2384.90140.57128.52
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Food Hygiene Training